Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice! See all benefits
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great LED images in vivid colours
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it's a great choice! See all benefits
IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. An HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio to be transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.
Now you can enjoy all your multimedia and social applications with stereo sound. These built-in speakers not only sound great, but also help you to get rid of external wire clutter and save valuable desktop space.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Convenience
Stand
Power
Dimensions
Weight
Operating conditions
Sustainability
Compliance and standards
Cabinet
What's in the box?