Empower uniquely crafted Public LED displays that redefine audience engagement. Deliver your immersive visual experiences with seamless connectivity, various sizing, and customizable curvature, allowing to design a breathtaking display.
Ensures crystal clear content and great colour accuracy.
Ensures crystal clear content and great colour accuracy. Achieves smooth, judder-free images with a high refresh rate.
Brightness uniformity exceeding 97%.
Revel in consistent brilliance with brightness uniformity exceeding 97%.
Elevate your visual experience.
Elevate your visual experience with a wide colour gamut for lifelike images.
Contrast excellence
Witness exceptional clarity with a contrast ratio of >=3000:1.
Lower power consumption
Developing technology for your sustainable business future through built-in power saving features.
Lightweight wall mountable or hoisted installation
As well as an optional range of connections and brackets for wall mounting, Philips Public LED 5000 Series also supports fixed hoisting installations.
Front-access maintenance
Internal electronics are easy to access and replace for service and maintenance. The modules in the cabinet can be easily and safely removed with the dedicated removal tool.
Create bezel-free video walls
Simply connect multiple LED display cabinets to create the resolution you want-whether its 4K, 8K, or even higher. Compared to LCD screens, LED displays boast higher refresh rates that enable smoother images. Whatever the application, you'll thrill your abidance with crystal-clear picture quality.
Built in cable management
Philips Public LED 5000 Series displays come with built-in cable management, keeping power and data cables tidy. Meanwhile cabinets are daisy chained for both power and data – using PPDS’ unique board-to-board module and cabinet connection design – minimizing clutter and speeding up installations.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Aspect ratio
1:2
Brightness Uniformity
>=97%
Calibration(brightness/color)
Supported
Color temperature adjust range
4000~9500 K (by software)
Color temperature default
6500±500 K
Contrast ratio (typical)
>=3000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)
150
degree
Viewing angle (vertical)
150
degree
Picture enhancement
Wide color gamut display
Placement
Landscape
Portrait
Frame frequency (Hz)
50 & 60
Refresh rate(Hz)
Up to 3840 Hz
Three specific modules pixel pitch
1,9mm, 2,5mm and 3,9mm
Convenience
Ease of installation
Guide pins
Light weight
Locking mechanism for cabinet
Power loop through
- for 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less
- for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less