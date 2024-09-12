Search terms

    Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.

    Signage Solutions EcoDesign

    100% recycled and recyclable packaging

    Designed with manufacturing processes, physical features, materials, packaging, and built-in software that are kinder to the environment and deliver better energy efficiency, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign display is designed to operate using less than half the power of its counterparts, while still delivering the same unrivalled performance.

    Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

    Powered by our Android 10 SoC platform, these hard-working displays are optimised for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly onto the display too. Flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.

    Connect and control your content via the cloud

    Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Using the Chromium based browser, design your content online and connect a single display, or your complete network. Show content in both landscape and portrait mode, with full HD resolution. Simply connect the display to the internet using the optional CRD22 Wifi module or via LAN, and enjoy your own created playlists.

    EPEAT Silver Climate+ certified

    Recognised by and registered with EPEAT with a Silver Climate+ Ecolabel, the Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign meets the robust set of criteria laid out by the world's premier ecolabel for electronics.

    FailOver. Ensure content is always running

    Critical for demanding commercial applications, FailOver is a revolutionary technology that automatically plays back-up content on screen in the unlikely event of an input source or application failure. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and you are ready for instant content protection.

    Optional Interact for wireless screen share

    Wirelessly screen share using your existing Wifi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI Interact dongle to cast directly onto the screen without connecting into the secured network.

    PPDS Wave ready for remote management

    Unlock the power, versatility and intelligence inside your Philips Signage 3650 EcoDesign displays remotely with Wave. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy, and environmental impact.

    Wifi and Bluetooth 5.2 via optional module

    Easily schedule content to play from USB or from internal memory. Your Philips Professional Display will wake from standby to play the content you want, and then return to standby once playback is done.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      163.9  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      64.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.372 x 0.372 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.06 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Panel technology
      IPS
      Operating system
      Android 10

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DVI-I (x 1)
      • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 2.0 (x2)
      • USB 3.0 (x2)
      Audio input
      3.5 mm jack
      Other connections
      micro SD
      External control
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      Optional WiFi functionality
      CRD22 wifi dongle

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape (18/7)
      • Portrait (18/7)
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 15
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 - 240V~, 50/60Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      86  W
      Consumption (Max)
      133 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Smart Power
      Energy Label Class
      C

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 720, 60Hz
      • 1152 x 870, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 1152 x 864, 75Hz
      • 832 x 624, 75Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50,60 Hz
      • 3840 x 2160p,24,25,30,60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1462.3  mm
      Product weight
      28.5  kg
      Set Height
      837.3  mm
      Set Depth
      68.9mm(D@wall mount) / 89.9mm(D@handle)  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      57.57  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      32.96  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.71(@ wall mount) / 3.54(@ handle)  inch
      Bezel width
      14.9 mm (Even bezel)
      Product weight (lb)
      62.83  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • H.264
      • H.263
      • H.265
      • MPEG1/2
      • MPEG4
      • VP8
      • VP9
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • JPEG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • HEAAC
      • MPEG

    • Internal Player

      CPU
      • Dual core cortex A53 1.1G Hz
      • Dual core cortex A73 1.15G Hz
      • Quad Core Cortex A55
      GPU
      G52 MC1
      Memory
      • 16GB
      • 3GB DDR

    • Accessories

      Included Accessories
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • Philips logo (x1)
      • USB Cover (x1)
      • AC Power Cord
      • AC Switch Cover
      • Cable clip (x2)
      • Quick start guide
      • RS232 cable

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Japanese
      • Arabic
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CB
      • BSMI
      • FCC, Class A
      • VCCI
      • J-Moss
      • ETL
      • RoHS

