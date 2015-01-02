Search terms

1

Essential

Bikini trimmer

BRT383/15
Overall Rating / 5
  • More, less or no hair…down there More, less or no hair…down there More, less or no hair…down there
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Essential Bikini trimmer

    BRT383/15
    Overall Rating / 5

    More, less or no hair…down there

    Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with the gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs. See all benefits

    Essential Bikini trimmer

    More, less or no hair…down there

    Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with the gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs. See all benefits

    More, less or no hair…down there

    Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with the gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs. See all benefits

    Essential Bikini trimmer

    More, less or no hair…down there

    Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with the gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Trimmers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      More, less or no hair…down there

      Gentle, easy styling for your bikini area

      • Trim, shave & style
      Small trimming head for precise results

      Small trimming head for precise results

      Style or shape your bikini area. Use the small trimming head to get the look you want and trim down to 0.5 mm.

      Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

      Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

      Rounded trimming tips work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.

      Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

      Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

      Try different lengths and styles. Choose between 0.5, 3 or 5mm for an even, neatly-groomed bikini area.

      Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming

      Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming

      After trimming, click on the precision shaving head for an even smoother look.

      Ergonomic grip for secure, comfortable styling

      Ergonomic grip for secure, comfortable styling

      The ergonomic handle provides a secure, comfortable grip, giving you full control over your styling routine.

      Portable design, battery-operated

      Portable design, battery-operated

      This bikini trimmer is easy to pack and always ready for use. Since it’s battery-operated, you can easily trim any area without getting cords in your way.

      Washable trimming head for optimal hygiene

      Washable trimming head for optimal hygiene

      Washable head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

      Pouch

      Pouch

      Pouch included to store everything in one place.

      Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

      Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

      Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Click-on trimming comb
        • 3 mm
        • 5 mm

      • Features

        Mini shaving head
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Rounded trimming tips
        Yes

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Portable
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Washable trimming head
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Track your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.