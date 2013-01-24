Home
Client mounting bracket

      Maximise desk space

      • for Philips SmartErgoBase

      Simple All-in-One solution

      This simple client mounting bracket allows for a simple low-cost solution to create a clutter-free all-in-one desktop computing form factor that makes efficient use of space-constrained environments.

      Easy to set up and use

      The client mounting bracket fits right on to Philips's award-winning commercial monitor SmartErgoBase for easy PC and Thin Client mounting.

      Universal 100 mm VESA mounting pattern

      Industry-standard VESA mounting holes guarantee mounting compatibility with most small form factor PCs and Thin Clients.

      Full ergonomic adjustability

      The client mounting bracket's clever design allows for full ergonomic adjustments (height, swivel, tilt) on the Philips SmartErgoBase

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        VESA Mount
        100 x 100 mm

      • Dimensions

        Product (W x H x D)
        120 x 139 x 49  mm
        Single product with package
        156 x 60 x 131  mm

      • Weight

        Product
        0.20  kg
        Single product with package
        0.26  kg
        Maximum loading (kg)
        2 kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%–80%  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        Lifetime
        3 years

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        Philips Height Adjustment Base of 19P4QYEB, 220P4*, 231P4*, 240P4*, 240B4*, 241P4*, 258B6*, 272B4*, 272S4***C*

