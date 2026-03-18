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    Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series Tower Fan

    CX7550/01

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Our strongest and quietest tower fan

    Enjoy powerful yet whisper-quiet cooling. The fan automatically adjusts to your needs while using less energy. Stay in control with the Air+ app, monitor the room temperature on the display, and elevate the atmosphere with essential oils.

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    Smart Tower Fan 7000 Series Tower Fan

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    Our strongest and quietest tower fan

    Advanced intelligence for personalized comfort

    • Powerful airflow at 2.440 m³/h
    • Ultra-quiet operation
    • Connected with Air+ app
    • Low energy consumption
    • DC motor
    Our most powerful tower fan

    Our most powerful tower fan

    This bladeless fan delivers strong airflow of 2.440 m³/h, to quickly cool your entire space. It circulates cool air farther and wider (1), with airspeeds of up to 8.4 m/s.

    Whisper-quiet breeze, with SilentWings technology

    Whisper-quiet breeze, with SilentWings technology

    Experience 40% quieter cooling (1), as low as 22 dB (2). With a brushless DC motor and air outlet inspired by airplane-wing aerodynamics, this is our quietest fan yet - perfect for restful sleep, work, or total relaxation.

    40% less energy use with DC motor

    40% less energy use with DC motor

    The energy-saving DC motor delivers powerful cooling with up to 40% less energy use (3). At maximum 30W, it uses less energy than a traditional incandescent light bulb – to keep your energy costs low.

    Adaptive Cooling with Temperature Feedback

    Adaptive Cooling with Temperature Feedback

    The Smart AutoAdapt mode adjusts airflow based on room temperature, ensuring optimal comfort. A sleek LED display provides real-time updates, with ambient light that reflects indoor temperature.

    Tailored comfort for every need

    Tailored comfort for every need

    Choose from 4 modes (Manual, Natural Breeze, Advanced Sleep, AutoAdapt) and 12 speed levels for personalized cooling. From a gentle breeze to powerful airflow, enjoy effortless comfort all day.

    Wide oscillation for whole-room cooling

    Wide oscillation for whole-room cooling

    With 80° oscillation, this fan distributes air to every corner of the room – so you can feel refreshed no matter where you are.

    Stay cool overnight with Quiet Sleep mode

    Stay cool overnight with Quiet Sleep mode

    Advanced Sleep mode gradually reduces fan speed every 30 minutes and dims the display lights, helping you fall asleep naturally while saving energy through the night.

    Soothing aromatherapy

    Soothing aromatherapy

    Enhance your well-being by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils for a calming experience.

    Smart control with app and remote

    Smart control with app and remote

    Easy control from anywhere with the Air+ app or remote. Enjoy hands-free operation and voice support with Alexa and Google Home integration.

    Timer & Scheduling made simple

    Timer & Scheduling made simple

    Use the 12-hour timer to automatically switch off the fan after your chosen duration. Easily schedule and personalize settings anytime through the Air+ app.

    Slim and space-saving design

    Slim and space-saving design

    Elegant, slim design that fits into any room. Place it in a corner or against a wall to save space while keeping your home cool and stylish.

    Easy, tool-free assembly

    Easy, tool-free assembly

    Set up in seconds with no screws or hassle. Designed for convenience, the fan assembles effortlessly and is ready to use immediately.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Tower Fan
      Color
      Dark Grey Metallic
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      Yes (Air+ app)
      Wi-Fi range
      2,4 GHz
      Voice control
      Yes (Alexa, Google Home)
      Motor
      DC motor

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      30W
      Temperature display
      Yes
      Temperature sensor
      Yes
      Min. sound level
      22 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      44 dB(A)

    • Performance

      Fan airflow
      2440 m3/h
      Air velocity
      8.4 m/s

    • Usability

      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Natural Breeze mode
      Yes
      Manual mode
      Yes
      Aroma diffuser
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (12 levels)
      Timer
      1-12h
      Scheduler
      Yes (in app)
      Cord length
      1.8m
      Oscillation
      80°
      Interface
      Touch display
      Remote control
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      17.2 cm
      Product Width
      15.8 cm
      Product Height
      106.0 cm
      Product Weight
      4.6 kg
      Package Length
      25.7 cm
      Package Width
      25.0 cm
      Package Height
      111.0 cm
      Package Weight
      6.7 kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <2.0W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50/60 Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      Aroma pads
      Related Accessories 1
      FY5100

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • (1) vs. predecessor CX5535
    • (2) Tested at lowest speed settings
    • (3) vs. model with AC motor

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