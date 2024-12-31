Search terms

    Series 4400 Fully automatic espresso machine

    EP4446/70

    The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes

    Choose from one of 12 delicious coffee recipes on LatteGo 4400. From milky lattes to refreshing iced coffees, every drink brews at the ideal temperature with perfect aroma and crema. LatteGo makes silky smooth froth—and the clean-up—easy.

    Series 4400 Fully automatic espresso machine

    The easiest way to enjoy hot & iced coffee recipes

    With LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system*

    • 12 beverages
    • LatteGo
    • Black Silver Painted
    Enjoy 12 hot & iced drinks at your fingertips

    Enjoy 12 hot & iced drinks at your fingertips

    Our 12 recipes range from warming drinks like espresso, milky lattes and cappuccinos, right through to cooling iced coffees. We've calibrated our brewing system so even iced coffees have the same delicious flavour as hot drinks.

    Create silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo milk system

    Create silky smooth milk froth with LatteGo milk system

    Our powerful cyclonic frothing technology lets you create silky smooth milk froth at the touch of a button, even with plant-based milk alternatives.

    Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

    Less waiting, faster coffee with QuickStart

    No more waiting for your machine to warm up. Our QuickStart function allows you to power on your machine and brew a coffee right away. Your machine will heat up based on the selected recipe.

    Enhanced flavor thanks to hard-wearing ceramic grinder

    Enhanced flavor thanks to hard-wearing ceramic grinder

    Bring out the full flavour of your beans with our hardwearing ceramic grinder. Fine-tune the grind size using one of 12 settings, from fine to coarse.

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

    Brew up to 5000 cups without having to descale using an AquaClean filter. It purifies water before brewing begins so your coffee tastes more flavorsome.

    Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

    Save on water and energy usage with Eco Settings

    Use one of five Eco Settings to reduce water and energy consumption, without compromising on coffee quality. Our 4400 series allows you to dim the main and cup lights earlier than the default time, use less water while rinsing, switch to standby mode more quickly, or dim brightness.

    40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

    40% quieter with SilentBrew technology**

    Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification.

    Clean LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

    Clean LatteGo milk system in under 10 secs

    With just two parts and no tubes, our milk system can be cleaned in under 10 seconds, in the dishwasher or under a tap. Philips doesn't offer automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

    Get the perfect temperature & aroma and crema cup after cup

    Get the perfect temperature & aroma and crema cup after cup

    Our Aroma Extract system finds the ideal balance between temperature and aroma by keeping the water temperature between 90°C and 98°C, all while regulating the water flow rate.

    Find inspiration and support on our app

    Find inspiration and support on our app

    Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipes on our HomeID app.

    Select, customize and save drinks on intuitive display

    Select, customize and save drinks on intuitive display

    Our easy-to-use, intuitive display is your place to select a recipe, and adjust the strength, coffee length and milk volume. Want to save your preferences? Save your drink in one of two user profiles.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Coffee source
      Fresh beans
      User involvement
      Touch of a button
      Product Type
      Full automatic espresso machine
      Drinks
      Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino, Latte macchiato, Iced coffee, Hot water, Americano, Caffè crema, Caffè latte, Ristretto, Café au lait, Americano with ice cubes, Espresso with ice cubes, Frothed milk
      Pre-programmed drinks
      12
      Number of servings
      2
      Pressure
      15 bar
      Built-in grinder
      Yes
      Grinder settings
      12
      Bean container capacity
      275 g
      Milk frothing
      Yes
      Milk solution
      LatteGo
      Milk container
      0,26 l
      Capacity Watertank
      1,8 l
      Profiles
      2 + guest
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Technology
      LatteGo
      Interface
      Intuitive TFT display
      Warranty
      2 years
      Connectivity
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Energy Efficiency rating
      Class A
      Power
      1500 W
      Voltage
      230 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Number in pack
      1

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off timer
      Yes
      Safety certification
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      433mm
      Product Width
      246 mm
      Product Height
      371mm
      Product Weight
      8 kg
      Package Length
      491,5mm
      Package Width
      287,5mm
      Package Height
      478mm
      Package Weight
      10-12,3kg

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      Tube with Lubricant
      Included Accessories 2
      Measuring Spoon
      Included Accessories 3
      Water Hardness Test Strip
      Related Accessories 1
      Coffee oil removal tablets
      Related Accessories 2
      Espresso machine descaler
      Related Accessories 3
      Cleaning brush
      Related Accessories 4
      Philips brew group lubricant
      Included Accessories 4
      AquaClean Filter
      Included Accessories 5
      LatteGo Storage Lid

    • Durability

      User Manual
      > 75% recycled paper
      Packaging
      > 95% recycled materials

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Romania

    • * Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023)
    • **When compared to previous Philips espresso machines
    • ***Based on 8 filter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns

