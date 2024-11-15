Search terms

  • 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever 12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP5447/90

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*

    See all benefits

    Philips 5400 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

    Similar products

    See all Super-automatic espresso machines
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    12 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

    LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

    • 12 Beverages
    • LatteGo milk solution
    • Chrome
    • TFT display
    Enjoy 12 coffees at your fingertips, including café au lait

    Enjoy 12 coffees at your fingertips, including café au lait

    Every moment has its own kind of coffee to enjoy. From powerful espresso to indulgent cappuccino, your fully automatic espresso machine delviers a perfect in-cup results without any fuss in no time.

    Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

    Easy selection of your coffee with the intuitive display

    There's little standing between you and your next delicious cup of coffee with our easy to use display. In a few steps you can customize your fresh-bean flavor and flow smoothly from craving to cup.

    Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

    Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

    Make any coffee your own with the coffee customizer's easily adjustable settings for intensity, coffee and milk length.

    Even more flavor thanks to the extra shot function

    Even more flavor thanks to the extra shot function

    Boost your drink's intensity with the coffee customizer's extra-shot feature, which adds powerful flavor without the bitterness.

    The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

    The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

    The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

    Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

    Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

    Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups, from coarse to ultra-fine.

    Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

    Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

    For your convenience, you can put LatteGo drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

    By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

    The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

    Premium machine, elegantly designed for your kitchen

    Premium machine, elegantly designed for your kitchen

    Your coffee takes center-stage thanks to the appliance's elegant design. The chromed front provides a premium backdrop for every cup of coffee and adds an extra touch of class to your kitchen.

    Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

    Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

    Enjoy silky-smooth cappuccino, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives. Thanks to the cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo transforms various types of milk and plant-based alternatives with the right amount of fat and protein into the best possible dense layer of foam.

    Your perfect cup, every time, thanks to 4 user profiles

    Enjoy coffee you love the same way every time with four user profiles that store your customized recipes. With an extra guest profile, your visitors can savor a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Coffee source
      Fresh beans
      User involvement
      Touch of a button
      Product Type
      Full automatic coffee machine
      Drinks
      Espresso, Coffee, Americano, Cappuccino, Latte macchiato, Flat white, Café au lait, Coffee latte, Caffè crema, Ristretto, Espresso Lungo, Travel Mugs Feature, Frothed milk, Hot water
      Pre-programmed drinks
      12
      Number of servings
      2
      Pressure
      15 bar
      Built-in grinder
      Yes
      Grinder settings
      12
      Bean container capacity
      275 g
      Milk frothing
      Yes
      Milk solution
      LatteGo
      Milk container
      0,26 l
      Capacity Watertank
      1,8 l
      Profiles
      4 + guest
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Technology
      Quick Start, LatteGo, SilentBrew
      Interface
      Intuitive TFT display
      Warranty
      2 years
      Connectivity
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Energy Efficiency rating
      Class A
      Power
      1500 W
      Voltage
      230 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Number in pack
      1

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off timer
      Yes
      Safety certification
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      433mm
      Product Width
      246 mm
      Product Height
      371mm
      Product Weight
      8kg
      Package Length
      491,5mm
      Package Width
      287,5mm
      Package Height
      487mm
      Package Weight
      10-12,3kg

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      Tube with Lubricant
      Included Accessories 2
      Measuring Spoon
      Included Accessories 3
      Water Hardness Test Strip
      Related Accessories 1
      Coffee oil removal tablets
      Related Accessories 2
      Espresso machine descaler
      Related Accessories 3
      Cleaning brush
      Related Accessories 4
      Philips brew group lubricant
      Included Accessories 4
      AquaClean Filter
      Included Accessories 5
      LatteGo Storage Lid

    • Durability

      User Manual
      > 75% recycled paper
      Packaging
      > 95% recycled materials

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Romania

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
    • *Based on 70-82 °C.
    • **Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.