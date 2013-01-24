Home
Steam Plus

Sweep and Steam Cleaner

FC8056/01
    -{discount-value}

    FC8056/01
      • 2 washable micro-fibre brushes
      • 1 active calc filter
      • Replace every 6 months
      • Compatible with FC7020...21
      2 washable and durable microfibre pads are included. The soft microfibre material gently loosens, lifts and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfibre pads are machine washable and easy to attach and remove. We recommend exchanging each pad every 6 months to enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results with the SteamPlus steam cleaner.

      The SteamPlus is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise to replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over the product lifetime. Easily exchange the filter located underneath the water tank container to extend the lifetime of your SteamPlus steam cleaner.

      Technical Specifications

      • Contains

        Micropads
        2 x
        Active Calc Filter
        Yes

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.