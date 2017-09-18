2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
High suction power
The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 1800 W of cleaning performance with a multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter.
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2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner
High suction power With 1800 W motor for great cleaning results 1800 W Super Clean Air filter 3L 1800W durable motor for high suction power
Durable 1800W generates strong suction power for great cleaning results.
Compact and lightweight for easy carrying
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.
Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging
9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.
Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand
Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.
Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber
Large 3-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.
Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors
Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.
Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* particles
Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.
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Nozzles and accessories
Standard nozzle
Multi-purpose nozzle Accessories included
Crevice tool Accessory storage
On board
Design
Color
Sporty red
Weight and dimensions
Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
403 x 263 x 220
mm Weight of product
4.3
kg
Sustainability
Packaging
> 90% recycled materials User manual
100% recycled paper
Performance
Input power (IEC)
1600
W Sound power level
81
dB Vacuum (max)
23
kPa Input power (max)
1800
W Suction power (max)
300
W
Filtration
Dust bag type
s-bag Classic Long Performance Dust capacity
3
l Exhaust filter
Super Clean Air filter Motor filter
1 layer foam filter
Usability
Tube coupling
Conical Action radius
9
m Carrying handle
Top and front Tube type
Metal 2-piece telescopic tube Cord length
6
m Wheel type
Plastic
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Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12
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