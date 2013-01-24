High suction power
The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High suction power
The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits
High suction power
The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High suction power
The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits
The rotating Turbo brush nozzle sweeps away pet hair and fluff, gently opening your carpets for a deeper clean.
The furniture tool removes hair from your pet's favourite sofas, armchairs and cushions.
The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full three litres before the bag needs changing.
With a reach of 9 metres from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.
Accessories, like a handy crevice tool, are integrated onto the vacuum so they're always at hand while you clean.
A powerful 2000 watt motor generates strong suction for excellent cleaning results.
The Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of harmful particles—like pollen, dust mites or pet hair—so you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home.
S-bags last up to 50% longer and maintain the full suction power of your vacuum cleaner right up to the moment it's full. One bag fits all models, with a sealing mechanism for tidy disposal.
Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.
A 2-piece, telescopic metal tube adjusts quickly to any height for comfortable cleaning.
Performance
Usability
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions