PowerGo

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8296/61
  • High suction power High suction power High suction power
    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers 2000 W of cleaning performance with a multipurpose nozzle for any type of floor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Super Clean Air filter. See all benefits

      High suction power

      Removes pet hair from floors and furniture

      • 2000 W
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • 3L
      • Turbo brush
      Deep-cleaning Turbo brush, perfect for pet hair

      Deep-cleaning Turbo brush, perfect for pet hair

      The rotating Turbo brush nozzle sweeps away pet hair and fluff, gently opening your carpets for a deeper clean.

      Furniture tool removes pet hair with ease

      Furniture tool removes pet hair with ease

      The furniture tool removes hair from your pet's favourite sofas, armchairs and cushions.

      Large 3-litre capacity means fewer bag changes

      Large 3-litre capacity means fewer bag changes

      The large-capacity dust chamber handles a full three litres before the bag needs changing.

      Long 9-metre reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 9-metre reach goes further without unplugging

      With a reach of 9 metres from plug to nozzle, it keeps you cleaning longer without unplugging.

      Onboard accessories are always at hand

      Onboard accessories are always at hand

      Accessories, like a handy crevice tool, are integrated onto the vacuum so they're always at hand while you clean.

      2000 W motor for strong suction power

      2000 W motor for strong suction power

      A powerful 2000 watt motor generates strong suction for excellent cleaning results.

      Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

      Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of particles

      The Super Clean Air filter captures 99%+ of harmful particles—like pollen, dust mites or pet hair—so you can enjoy clean healthy air in your home.

      Easy s-bags last up to 50% longer

      Easy s-bags last up to 50% longer

      S-bags last up to 50% longer and maintain the full suction power of your vacuum cleaner right up to the moment it's full. One bag fits all models, with a sealing mechanism for tidy disposal.

      Adjustable suction power for every cleaning task

      Adjustable suction power for every cleaning task

      Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.

      Telescopic tube comfortable cleaning

      Telescopic tube comfortable cleaning

      A 2-piece, telescopic metal tube adjusts quickly to any height for comfortable cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Sound power level
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        350  W
        Vacuum (max)
        23  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Power control
        Rotary knob

      • Design

        Colour
        Dark Royal Blue

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Dust capacity
        3  l
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air filter
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • 2-in-1 brush
        • Crevice tool
        • Furniture nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On board
        Additional nozzle
        Turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403 x 263 x 220  mm
        Weight of product
        4.3  kg

