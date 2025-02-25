FY5100/00
Relax with every breath
Infuse the air with your favorite essential oils using Philips' original aroma pads. Designed for a perfect fit, they deliver long-lasting, intense fragrance, all while protecting your appliance.See all benefits
These aroma pads are compatible with 1000 and 5000 series humidifiers, 3000 series dehumidifiers and 5000 series fans. To find your product model, check the bottom of the device.
For optimal performance, always use genuine Philips aroma pads. These pads guarantee efficient operation and optimal fragrance diffusion.
The aroma-diffuser add-on allows you to create the perfect ambiance for relaxation and well-being. 2-3 drops of essential oil will add a pleasant scent to our home, day or night.
These aroma pads provide consistent protection for your humidifier for up to one month each, depending on usage. For optimal fragrance results, we recommend changing the aroma pad when switching to a different essential oil.
