HC3530/15
Fast, even haircut
The Hair Clipper 3000 by Philips gives you a fast, even haircut. The device's 13 length settings, Trim-and-Flow technology, and DualCut technology lets you quickly achieve an even finish.See all benefits
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A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.
Customize your hair length precisely with ease. Choose from 12 settings between 1mm to 23mm in 2mm increments. For a closer trim, simply remove the comb for a precise 0.5mm cut.
Looking good has never been easier. Our hairclippers boast self-sharpening blades that are incredibly long-lasting, ensuring precision grooming from day one to year five and beyond.
Won’t get tangled up in your cordless hair clippers anymore. A single 8-hour charge offers up to 75 minutes of powerful clipping, or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.
Philips clippers feature a textured grip for easy handling, ensuring you can cut your hair with control and comfort.
Effortlessly clean your electric hair clippers. Just click open the head to release and clean the blades
Experience clipping power that's easy to maintain— Philips' blades never need oiling.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
More than just a haircut. Philips hairclippers come with an adjustable beard comb that offers up to 12 length settings, ranging from 1mm to 23mm. You can achieve the perfect beard length to complement your fresh haircut, ensuring you always look your best.
Effortlessly achieve your perfect haircut. Our innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck or tangled, ensuring a smooth cutting experience from start to finish.
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Cutting system
Ease of use
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