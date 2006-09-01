HD2569/20
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact Philips toaster. Features large bread slot that fits a variety of bread, a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning, bread centering for even toasting, 7 toast settings and defrost function.See all benefits
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Fits different types of bread thanks to its large slot .
The toaster exterior is always cool and safe to touch.
Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.
The Philips toaster evenly toasts a variety of bread thanks to automatic bread centering.
Design specifications
Technical specifications
General specifications
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