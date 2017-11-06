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  • Great tasting rice, for all the family Great tasting rice, for all the family Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

    HD3119/35

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours.

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    Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

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    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Long lasting 5-layer pot

    • Golden Pot with big handle
    • Smart 3D heating
    • 48hr keep warm
    • Big capacity of 2L
    Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

    Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

    Copper Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads the heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so the rice is fluffy and tastier 5. Super Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability

    Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

    Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

    Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours

    Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

    Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

    Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people

    Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

    Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

    Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

    Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

    Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

    Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

    Easy to remove inner pot thanks to stay cool handles

    Easy to remove inner pot thanks to stay cool handles

    Easy to remove inner pot thanks to the specially designed stay cool handles

    High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

    High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring cup
      • Spatula

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Power
      650  W
      Voltage
      240  V
      Capacity
      2  L
      Frequency
      50  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      • Green
      • White

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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