ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Packaging photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60
  • Packaging photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3119/60

Discontinued

Daily CollectionJar Rice Cooker

HD3119/60

Great tasting rice, for all the family

Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours.

See all benefits

Long lasting 5-layer pot

Great tasting rice, for all the family

  • Golden Pot with big handle

  • Smart 3D heating

  • 48hr keep warm

  • Big capacity of 2L

Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

Copper Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads the heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so the rice is fluffy and tastier 5. Super Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning

Outer layer contains copper element for even cooking

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.