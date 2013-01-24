Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long-lasting pot

Copper Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy, making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra-Thick Alloy: evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so rice is fluffy and tasty 5. Super-Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability