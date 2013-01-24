Home
  Great tasting rice, for all the family
    -{discount-value}

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5 layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot, fluffy, great-tasting rice for up to 48 hours. See all benefits

    Great tasting rice, for all the family

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5 layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot, fluffy, great-tasting rice for up to 48 hours. See all benefits

    Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5 layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot, fluffy, great-tasting rice for up to 48 hours. See all benefits

      Great tasting rice, for all the family

      Long-lasting 5 layer pot

      • Golden Pot with big handle
      • Smart 3D heating
      • 48 hours keep warm
      • Large capacity of 2 L
      Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long-lasting pot

      Copper Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy, making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra-Thick Alloy: evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so rice is fluffy and tasty 5. Super-Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability

      Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

      Smart 3D heating system cooks rice from all directions, delivering a great taste in every grain

      Automatic keep-warm function for up to 48 hours

      Keep-warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours

      Extra-large 2.0 L capacity serves up to 14 people

      Extra-large 2.0 L capacity, ideal for serving up to 14 people

      Easy to remove inner pot thanks to stay-cool handles

      Easy to remove inner pot thanks to the specially designed stay-cool handles

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Spatula

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Voltage
        220  V
        Capacity
        2  l
        Power
        650  W

      • Design

        Colour
        Green

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

