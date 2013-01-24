Home
Café Gourmet

Coffee maker

HD5405/60
  Designed to brew the best-tasting filter coffee
    Café Gourmet Coffee maker

    HD5405/60
    This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and a full flavour thanks to its unique Boil and Brew system. See all benefits

    Superior Boil and Brew system

    • With glass jug
    • Boil and Brew system
    • Black
    Boil and Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

    Boil and Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

    The Philips coffee maker has a unique Boil and Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to the high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavour and superior aroma for your filter coffee.

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

    Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

    Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

    The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes it easy to fill up with coffee. The filter holder is also detachable for easy cleaning.

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

    The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

    Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

    Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

    Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. This means that the coffee maker can be positioned nicely in your kitchen.

    Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher proof parts for easy cleaning

    The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Technical Specifications

    • Ultimate taste and aroma

      Boil and Brew system
      Yes

    • Good filter coffee made easily

      Water level indication
      Yes

    • General specifications

      Boil and Brew system
      Yes
      Ease of cleaning and maintenance
      Dishwasher-safe parts
      Unique design architecture
      Yes
      Illuminated power switch
      Yes
      Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
      Yes
      Drip-stop
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Translucent water tank
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Supported coffee types
      Ground coffee
      Power
      1300  W
      Voltage
      220/240  V
      Frequency
      50–60  Hz
      Cord length
      0.88  m
      Brewing time
      11  minute(s)
      Capacity
      1.0/8-12  Litres/cups

    • Design specifications

      Bowl, cover, pusher
      Plastic (polypropylene), chromium plated steel, glass jug
      Dimensions (L x W x H)
      210*210*490  mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      3  kg
      Weight of the appliance
      2.3  kg
      Colour(s)
      Black/Chrome

    • Accessories

      Jug
      HD7919

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.