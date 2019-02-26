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  • Standard Product Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Packaging photograph Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Café Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker HD5405/60
  • Packaging photograph Philips CafÃ© Gourmet Coffee maker

Discontinued

Café GourmetCoffee maker

HD5405/60

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Designed to brew the best tasting filter coffee

This elegant Philips coffeemaker allows you to enjoy a rich aroma and a full flavor thanks to its unique Boil & Brew system.

See all benefits

Superior Boil & Brew system

Designed to brew the best tasting filter coffee

  • With glass jug

  • Boil and brew system

  • Black

Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

26/02/2019

South Africa

South Africa

amazing product lovely coffee

after 4 years this machine still works like a dream, it produces the most amazing coffee that is hot and delicious. a built in grinder would of been ideal. i highly recommend this machine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Café Gourmet HD5405/60 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Café Gourmet HD5405/60 Coffee maker

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