30 minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffee maker switches off automatically to save energy and for safety. This is in accordance with EU regulations, which apply to all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
This coffee maker is specially designed for brewing 2 to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0.6 litres). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes up little space in your kitchen.
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
Accessories
Sustainability
General specifications
Finishing
Service
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Country of origin
Design