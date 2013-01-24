Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage - fits into every kitchen. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage - fits into every kitchen. See all benefits
Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage - fits into every kitchen. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage - fits into every kitchen. See all benefits
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes it easy to fill up with coffee. The filter holder is also detachable for easy cleaning.
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
The jug of this coffee maker will hold 1.3 l of coffee, enough for 10 to 15 cups - depending on your cup size.
Design
Good filter coffee made easily
Weight and dimensions
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design specifications
Accessories