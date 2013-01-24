Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Grind & Brew

Coffee maker

HD7762/00
Find support for this product
  • Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans
    -{discount-value}

    Grind & Brew Coffee maker

    HD7762/00
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all drip-filter-coffee-machines
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans

      The only Grind and Brew with two bean containers

      • Integrated coffee grinder
      • Bean duo-container
      • Timer
      • Black and metal
      Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

      Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

      To give the delicious taste of freshly ground coffee, fresh coffee beans are ground before brewing. This coffee maker has conical burr grinders to give the optimal grind size, which ensures the best taste.

      Fresh bean duo-container for more variety

      Fresh bean duo-container for more variety

      With the duo-container, you can store two types of coffee beans. Select which type of bean you want to use for brewing. You can choose between the two types of coffee beans, or create your own blend by selecting both.

      Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

      Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

      Adjust the intensity of your coffee to mild, medium or intense coffee.

      Easily select coffee settings with the LCD display

      Easily select coffee settings with the LCD display

      Personalise the coffee taste by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.

      Also suitable for ground coffee

      Also suitable for ground coffee

      You can also use ground coffee instead of coffee beans. The grind-off function disables the grinder and you can simply fill the filter with ground coffee.

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

      Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

      Select how long you want your coffee to stay hot after brewing. You can adjust the automatic shut-off time from 10 minutes up to 2 hours.

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Wake up to the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you choose.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Grind selector knob for setting your favourite taste

      Grind selector knob for setting your favourite taste

      Personalise the coffee taste by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.

      Easily select the coffee settings with the brewing knob

      Easily select the coffee settings with the brewing knob

      Thanks to the convenient brewing knob, you can easily select and customise your preferred coffee setting, for instance the number of cups and coffee strength.

      Aroma seal to keep your beans fresh in the container

      Aroma seal to keep your beans fresh in the container

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (W x D x H)
        212 x 277 x 440  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        6.2  kg
        Weight of product
        4.6  kg

      • Design

        Colour
        • Black
        • Silver

      • Technical specifications

        Water boilers
        0
        Voltage
        220 V–240 V  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min
        Capacity water tank
        8 - 12  cups
        Capacity water tank
        1.2  l
        Coffee temperature
        80 - 85  degree
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Pump pressure
        No pump  Bar

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel and plastic

      • General specifications

        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Customise each drink
        Adjustable coffee strength
        Ease of cleaning and maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Removable filter holder
        Ease of use and comfort
        • 2 bean containers
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Display
        • Drip-stop
        • Water level indication
        Grinder settings
        3
        Type of display
        LCD

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.