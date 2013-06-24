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  • Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans
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    Grind & Brew Coffee maker

    HD7762/00

    Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans

    Enjoy great coffee from freshly-ground beans with the Philips Grind & Brew coffee maker with integrated grinder. The unique duo-container allows you to switch between two types of beans. Wake up with fresh coffee, thanks to the timer

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    Grind & Brew Coffee maker

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    Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans

    The only Grind & Brew with two bean containers

    • Integrated coffee grinder
    • Bean duo-container
    • Timer
    • Black & metal
    Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

    Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

    Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

    Grind selector knob for setting your favorite taste

    Grind selector knob for setting your favorite taste

    Personalize the coffee taste, by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.

    Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

    Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

    To have the delicious taste of freshly ground coffee, fresh coffee beans are grinded before brewing. This coffee maker has conical burr grinders to have the optimal grind size, which ensures the best taste.

    Also suitable for ground coffee

    Also suitable for ground coffee

    You can also use ground coffee instead of coffee beans. The grind-off function disables the grinder and you can simply fill ground coffee into the filter.

    Select easily the coffee settings with the LCD display

    Select easily the coffee settings with the LCD display

    Personalize the coffee taste, by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.

    Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

    Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

    Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.

    Select easily the coffee settings with the brewing knob

    Select easily the coffee settings with the brewing knob

    Thanks to the convenient brewing knob, you can easily select and customize your preferred coffee setting, for instance the number of cups and coffee strength.

    Fresh bean duo-container for more variety

    Fresh bean duo-container for more variety

    With the duo-container you can store two types of coffee beans. Select which type of bean you want to use for brewing. You can choose between the two types of coffee beans, or create your own blend, by selecting both.

    Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

    Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

    This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

    Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

    Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

    Select how long you want your coffee to stay hot after brewing. You can adjust the automatic shut-off time from 10 minutes up to 2 hours.

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

    Aroma seal to keep your beans fresh in the container

    Aroma seal to keep your beans fresh in the container

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Glass jug

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Voltage
      220V - 240  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity water tank
      1.2  l
      Capacity water tank
      8 - 12  cups
      Coffee temperature
      80 - 85  degree
      Water boilers
      0
      Pump pressure
      No pump  bar
      Brewing time for a jug
      10  minute(s)

    • Design

      Color
      • Black
      • Silver

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      4.6  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      6.2  kg
      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      212 x 277 x 440  mm

    • General specifications

      Suitable for
      Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      • Dishwasher-safe parts
      • Removable filter holder
      Customizing per drink
      Adjustable coffee strength
      Grinder settings
      3
      Ease of use and comfort
      • 2 bean containers
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Display
      • Drip stop
      • Water level indication
      Type of display
      LCD
      Coffee drinks
      Drip filter coffee

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel & plastic
      Material water tank
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Power consumption brewing
      1000  W

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