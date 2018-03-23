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  • The healthy way to fry! The healthy way to fry! The healthy way to fry!

    Daily Collection Airfryer

    HD9218/10

    The healthy way to fry!

    Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

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    Daily Collection Airfryer

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    The healthy way to fry!

    With Rapid Air Technology for the perfect results

    • Low fat fryer
    • Multicooker
    • White
    • 800 g
    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

    Manually adjustable time and temperature control

    Manually adjustable time and temperature control

    Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.

    Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

    Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

    Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

    Easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers

    Easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers

    The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean up. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil comparted to a regular fryer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V
      Power
      1425  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Capacity basket
      28  oz

    • Design

      Color
      White & beige

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      287 x 315 x 384  mm
      Weight of product
      7.0  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Cord storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Non-slip feet
      Time control
      Up to 30 minutes

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

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