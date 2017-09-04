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  • Maximum taste, minimum fat Maximum taste, minimum fat Maximum taste, minimum fat
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    Premium Airfryer XXL

    HD9650/90

    Maximum taste, minimum fat

    The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.

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    Maximum taste, minimum fat

    Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

    • Fat Removal technology
    • Rapid Air technology
    • black, 1.4 kg
    Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

    Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

    Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

    XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

    XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

    Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.

    Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

    Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

    With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

    Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

    Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

    Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airflow for deliciously crispy results**. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside.

    Time and energy efficient

    Time and energy efficient

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

    Fry with little or no oil

    Fry with little or no oil

    The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat***. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

    Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs

    Digital display with 5 preset cooking programs

    The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of frozen fries, meat, fish, whole chicken and chicken drumsticks. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.

    Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

    Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

    You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

    Exclusive HomeID app

    Exclusive HomeID app

    Go from Airfryer novice to Airfryer chef with HomeID and your Philips Airfryer XXL. Browse hundreds of great recipes and try out plenty of new and exciting dishes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2225

    • General Specification

      Color
      Black
      Capacity
      1.4 kg
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Programs
      5 presets
      Technology
      Fat Removal technology
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Single or dual basket
      Single Basket
      Connectivity
      Non-connected

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Weight
      7.99 kg
      Product Dimension
      433x321x315 mm

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    • Compared to fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
    • *Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
    • **Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • ***Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.

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