Epilator

HP2843/01
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}

    Epilator

    HP2843/01
    Overall Rating / 5

    Epilator

    Epilator

      Satinelle

      Unique Philips epilating system

      The unique Philips epilating system pulls out the hairs by the root, leaving your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks. The hairs that do grow back are soft and thin.

      Washable epilation head

      For extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

      Cleaning brush for easy cleaning

      Cleaning brush for easy cleaning for optimal hygiene

      Technical Specifications

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (EU)
        288  pcs
        Pallet quantity (GB)
        360  pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        1017 x 1200 x 800  mm
        Pallet size (GB)
        1133 x 1200 x 1000  mm

      • Features

        Metal epilating system
        Yes
        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power source
        AC (Mains)
        Motor
        DC-Motor 14 V
        Power consumption
        3  W
        Number of discs
        21
        Number of catching points
        20
        Voltage
        Adapter according to country requirements  V
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        600
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        733
        RPM speed 1
        1900 min
        RPM speed 2
        2200 min

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        For easy cleaning

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        194 x 184 x 62 (HxWxD)  mm
        F-box weight
        565  g
        A-box dimensions
        218 x 379 x 194 (HxWxD)  mm
        A-box weight
        3626  g
        No. of pieces per A-box
        6  pcs

