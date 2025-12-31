2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP6306/00
Safe and easy shaving
With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!
for legs
Single foil shaver
Battery operated
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.
Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.
Hypoallergenic foil prevents irritations and rashes
Reviews