Search terms

1

SatinShave Essential

Wet and Dry electric shaver

HP6306/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Safe and easy shaving Safe and easy shaving Safe and easy shaving
    -{discount-value}

    SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

    HP6306/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Safe and easy shaving

    With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

    SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

    Safe and easy shaving

    With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

    Safe and easy shaving

    With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

    SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

    Safe and easy shaving

    With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Lady shavers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Safe and easy shaving

      • for legs
      • Single foil shaver
      • Battery operated
      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

      Battery operated

      Battery operated

      Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.

      Hypoallergenic foil

      Hypoallergenic foil

      Hypoallergenic foil prevents irritations and rashes

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        2 x AA batteries
        Yes
        Travel cap
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        2x 1.5  V
        Number of shaving foils
        1

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Cordless
        Yes
        Wet and dry use
        Yes

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        Single foil shaver

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Track your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.