Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Satinelle Ice

Epilator

HP6492/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips
    -{discount-value}

    Satinelle Ice Epilator

    HP6492/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

    Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Satinelle Ice Epilator

    Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

    Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin. See all benefits

    Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

    Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Satinelle Ice Epilator

    Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

    Thanks to the soothing properties of ice and an integrated massage system, the new Satinelle Ice significantly reduces the pain normally associated with epilation. The hypoallergenic ceramic disc system is also gentle on sensitive skin. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all epilators
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Unique ceramic epilation system from Philips

      Ice and massage for gentler hair removal

      • Pink

      Click-on ice cooler

      The patented ice cooler soothes the skin reducing the unpleasant feeling of epilation. Its pivoting head follows every curve of your body for optimal cooling and less pain.

      Pivoting cooling head

      Follows the body’s contours for maximum pain reduction during epilation and an immediate cooling and soothing effect on the skin afterwards.

      Integrated massaging system

      Works with the skin cooler to reduce epilation discomfort.

      Hypo-allergenic ceramic epilating head

      Better skin care by reducing the risk of allergic skin irritation.

      Curved epilating head

      For improved grip on hair, ensuring that up to 95% of hairs are removed at the root in one stroke.

      Higher rotation speed

      For more effective hair removal.

      Exfoliating body puff

      Reduces ingrown hair.

      Additional shaving head

      For smooth shaving of underarm and bikini areas.

      New ergonomic design

      For easier handling.

      Two speed settings

      Speed 1 for fine hair, speed 2 for thicker hair.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Ceramic epilation system
        Yes
        Pivoting ice cooler
        Yes
        Active massage system
        Yes
        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        880
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        1080
        RPM speed 1
        2200 min
        RPM speed 2
        2700 min
        Power source
        AC (Mains)
        Voltage
        100-240 V (50-60 Hz) Automatic Voltage Selection  V
        Motor
        DC-Motor 14 V
        Power consumption
        6  W
        Number of discs
        25
        Number of catching points
        24

      • Accessories

        Detachable shaving head
        Yes
        Insulation sleeve
        Yes
        Exfoliation body puff
        Yes
        Luxury storage pouch
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging design
        Fancy-box with 3D-window
        F-box dimensions
        19.6 x 9.4 x 23.5 cm (width x depth x height)  mm
        F-box weight
        652  g
        A-box dimensions
        56.6 x 19.6 x 25.1 cm (width x depth x height)  mm
        A-box weight
        4222  g
        No. of pieces per A-box
        6  pcs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.