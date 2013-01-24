Home
HQ6725
    Coolskin NIVEA FOR MEN shaver

    Innovative shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN emulsion or gel for an extra close and revitalising shave without the nicks or cuts. Improved Lift & Cut system, rechargeable and waterproof.

    Innovative shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN emulsion or gel for an extra close and revitalising shave without the nicks or cuts. Improved Lift & Cut system, rechargeable and waterproof.

    Innovative shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN emulsion or gel for an extra close and revitalising shave without the nicks or cuts. Improved Lift & Cut system, rechargeable and waterproof.

      Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system

      NIVEA FOR MEN lotion/gel moisturises during shaving to prepare your skin for a closer cut and protect against irritation. Vitamin-enriched and alcohol-free for healthy, energised skin. Easy-to-Insert Cartridge System.

      Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

      You can shave in and out of the shower: Hot water opens your pores, resulting in a close shave

      Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

      Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Individual floating heads
        • 3D contour-following System
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charge indicator
        Charging
        Rechargeable
        Charging
        8 hours
        Wet and Dry
        Shower use
        Shaving time
        13 days
        Cleaning
        Washable

      • Design

        Material
        Chrome
        Finishing
        Varnish

      • Accessories

        Stand
        Charging stand
        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

