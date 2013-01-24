Comfortably close
This Philips electric shaver HQ7140 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Comfortably close
This Philips electric shaver HQ7140 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.
Comfortably close
This Philips electric shaver HQ7140 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Comfortably close
This Philips electric shaver HQ7140 is equipped with the unique Precision Cutting system. It has ultra thin shaving heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble. The shaver is also fully washable.
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.
Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.
The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.
Full width trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.
The water-resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Accessories
Power