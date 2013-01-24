Philips HQ912 electric shaver
The washable, rotary, two-headed Philips electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips' unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success every day.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips HQ912 electric shaver
The washable, rotary, two-headed Philips electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips' unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success every day.
Philips HQ912 electric shaver
The washable, rotary, two-headed Philips electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips' unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success every day.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips HQ912 electric shaver
The washable, rotary, two-headed Philips electric shaver combines independently floating heads with Philips' unique Reflex Action technology, ensuring a fresh clean shave for success every day.
Independently floating heads ensure comfortable skin contact while the reflex action system automatically adjusts to the curves of your face and neck.
This unique dual blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.
The blades sharpen themselves with each use to ensure a clean, close shave every time.
The soft-touch slim fit handle with ribbed grips is designed to fit comfortably in your hand for maximum control.
The water-resistant Philips shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.
This unique Philips HQ912 dual-blade system gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Design
Accessories
Service
Shaving heads