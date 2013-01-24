Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

SmartTouch-XL

Electric shaver

HQ9160
Overall Rating / 5
  • The best shaver from the world's no. 1 The best shaver from the world's no. 1 The best shaver from the world's no. 1
    -{discount-value}

    SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

    HQ9160
    Overall Rating / 5

    The best shaver from the world's no. 1

    For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave with less irritation.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

    The best shaver from the world's no. 1

    For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave with less irritation.

    The best shaver from the world's no. 1

    For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave with less irritation.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SmartTouch-XL Electric shaver

    The best shaver from the world's no. 1

    For men who only want the very best, SmartTouch-XL combines advanced Speed-XL shaving heads with the unique SmartTouch Contour Following system for a perfectly close shave with less irritation.

    Similar products

    See all basic-shavers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      Perfectly close, even in-hard to-reach areas

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      SmartTouch Contour-following: for a fast and efficient shave

      Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      Speed-XL shaving heads for a fast and close shave

      The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *Compared to standard rotary shaving heads.

      Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

      Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

      Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Reflex Action system

      Reflex Action system

      Automatically adjust to every curve of your face and neck for flexible, smoother shaving.

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor-sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • SmartTouch Contour-following
        • Reflex Action system
        • Individual floating heads
        Styling
        Precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery full indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charge indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        Charging
        • Corded/cordless
        • Quick charge
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        10 days
        Cleaning
        • Washable
        • Cleaning indicator

      • Design

        Finishing
        • Varnish
        • LED Display

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Soft pouch
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.