Healthy food made easy
The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthy food made easy
The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits
Healthy food made easy
The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Healthy food made easy
The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications
Technical specifications