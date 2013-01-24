Home
Daily Collection

Hand blender

HR1366/00
    Enjoy homemade food in seconds

    The Philips hand blender HR1366/00 combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving wonderfully smooth results in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious home-made food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Powerful 600 Watt motor and double action blade

      • 600 W
      • metal bar
      • XL chopper and accessories
      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      To blend food in seconds.

      Double action blade

      Double action blade

      The double-action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

      For the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients

      The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      With the XL chopper accessory (1000 ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream, mayonnaise and more

      Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pancake batter and more. Makes your hand blender multifunctional and versatile.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      Soft touch grip and buttons

      The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        2

      • Accessories

        Whisk
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1  l
        Chopper
        XL chopper

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        White and lavender
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material bar
        Metal

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 V-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        600  W
        Cord length
        1.3 m  m

