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2 year warranty

All series

  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds
  • Enjoy homemade food in seconds

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1366/00

3

| (4) Reviews

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

The Philips hand blender HR1366/00 combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

Powerful 600 Watt motor and double action blade

Enjoy homemade food in seconds

  • 600 W

  • metal bar

  • XL chopper & accessories

Powerful 600 Watt motor

Powerful 600 Watt motor

To blend food in seconds.

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

For the toughest ingredients

For the toughest ingredients

The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3
2

08/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great product that does everything you'd expect.

An extremely versatile product. Has a solid feel to it and the 600 watt motor means it can cope with most foods. Really good for chopping and blending. Excellent for soups.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender

15/10/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Hand Blender

Blender is very reliable, very easy to use, it has all the accessories one might need for anything. Somehow big in size but most hand blenders are. So 5 stars for me.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender

17/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Poor review due to delicate coupler

I've used this quite a bit since buying it, unfortunately the coupler between motor and small container blender is delicate and broke.

This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender

This review was made for Daily Collection Hand blender

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