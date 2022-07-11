2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy homemade food any day
Philips brings you the new Philips chopper, a helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy.
400 W
1 L
Plastic bowl
2 blades
Easy control with a single hand using the push button.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SunnySmiles
11/07/2022
South Africa
Love this machine
If I knew I’m going to love this machine so much I would have bought 10! Unfortunately I’m struggling to find a outlet to purchase another one.
Pros
Fast, small, convenient
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/55 Chopper
Date of Use 2020-07-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/55 Chopper
Date of Use 2020-07-11
Poppie
18/04/2018
South Africa
This product is as strong as an ox!!!
It is in daily use for chopping all kinds of vegetables as well as liver and herbs which is included in my two dog's daily meals twice a day. They are on a special diet for building up their immune system due to pyoderma and longterm use of antibiotics. I can recommend it honestly to anyone. It is money very well spent!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/55 Chopper
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR1396/55 Chopper