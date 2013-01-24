Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Viva Collection

Juicer

HR1836/00
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1836/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size!* Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size!* Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day. See all benefits

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size!* Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size!* Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all juicer
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      All in one compact design

      • QuickClean
      • 1.5 L, M tube
      • 500 W
      • Drip-stop
      Juice up to 1.5 L in one go

      Juice up to 1.5 L in one go

      You can make up to 1.5 L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

      QuickClean technology

      QuickClean technology

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

      Drip stop for clean kitchen worktop

      Drip stop for clean kitchen worktop

      The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicing sessions, keeping your worktop spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout.

      Pulp naturally falls into one container

      Pulp naturally falls into one container

      The round shape, without nooks and crannies, means that leftovers are collected in the pulp container.

      Easy checking of pulp with see-through pulp container

      Easy checking of pulp with see-through pulp container

      Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full, which means it is time to empty it.

      Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

      At only half the size*, this juicer takes up limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.

      Juice directly into your glass

      This juicer allows you to use your own glass (max. height 12 cm). Place it directly under the integrated tap and you are ready to juice.

      Powerful 500W motor

      Juice the toughest fruits and vegetables with the 500 W motor.

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe

      For even easier and faster cleaning all removable parts can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        1
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • QuickClean
        • Pre-clean
        Drip-stop
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        500  W
        Voltage
        220/240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        0.80  m
        Capacity jug
        0.5  l
        Capacity pulp container
        1  l

      • Accessories

        Included
        Jug

      • Design

        Colour
        Metallic Black

      • Finishing

        Material jug
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Aluminium

      • Weight and dimensions

        Feeding tube diameter
        55  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Compared to Avance collection juicer HR1869/70, HR1869/71, HR1869/73

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.