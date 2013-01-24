Homemade drinks and food instantly
300 W blender and juice extractor with 2 speed settings and pulse, QuickClean function, detachable knife unit, mill and 1.5 l blender jar. 0.7 l juice jug included.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Grind any dry ingredient such as coffee, herbs, spices and cereals.
You can prepare any juice or smoothie easily.
Fast processing and cleaning.
Unique micro mesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes every drop and gives you more juice.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications