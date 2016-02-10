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  • Maximum variety, minimum effort Maximum variety, minimum effort Maximum variety, minimum effort

    Viva Collection Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

    HR1847/00

    Maximum variety, minimum effort

    The possibilities are limitless with this Philips Juicer and Blender. Make fresh juices. Blend homemade soups; nutritional smoothies and even soy milk. Grind nuts and spices. Make salads, dips and pastes.

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    Viva Collection Juicer, Blender, Grinder and Chopper

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    Maximum variety, minimum effort

    Create healthy smoothies, juices and spices

    • 350 W
    • 2 speeds
    • White/silver
    • Blender, chopper, grinder
    500ml detachable pulp container

    500ml detachable pulp container

    Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

    Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

    Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

    Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

    Detachable blade

    Detachable blade

    Detachable blade for easy cleaning.

    Grind nuts, spices or herbs

    Grind nuts, spices or herbs

    Grind nuts, spices or herbs with just a press of a button.

    Chopped vegetables & herbs

    Chopped vegetables & herbs

    Enjoy your favorite salads with chopped vegetables & herbs.

    Compact design for easy storage

    Compact design for easy storage

    Compact design for easy storage.

    Dishwasher safe

    Dishwasher safe

    All detachable parts are dishwasher safe.

    350 W juicer with 2 speed options for soft and hard fruits

    350 W juicer with 2 speed options for soft and hard fruits

    1000 ml blender jar

    1000 ml blender jar

    Filter for clear juice and soy milk

    Filter for clear juice and soy milk

    Puree ingredients with the grinder

    Puree ingredients with the grinder and make dips and pastes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Bright white with silver accents
      Material housing and clamps
      PP
      Material lid
      SAN
      Material pusher
      PP

    • Dimensions

      Box dimension (WxHxD)
      232 x 330 x 470
      Product weight
      2.48  kg
      Weight incl. Packaging
      3.59  kg

    • Easy to clean

      Dishwasher-safe accessories
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Blender jar
      Yes
      Chopper
      Yes
      Juice jug
      Yes
      Mill
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1,2  m
      Power
      350  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Pulp container
      500  ml
      Capacity blender jar
      1  L

    • General specifications

      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Speed setting
      2
      Safety clamps
      Yes
      Suction feet
      Yes

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