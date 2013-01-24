Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Viva Collection

Juicer

HR1863/00
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Juicer

    HR1863/00
    Find support for this product

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary "QUICKClean" technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Viva Collection Juicer

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    This Philips juicer extracts even more juice from your fruit and vegetables. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary "QUICKClean" technology. Treat yourself with the joy of healthy homemade juice every day! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all juicer
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Up to 2 l of juice in one go and clean up within 1 min

      • QuickClean
      • 2 l, XL tube
      • 700 W
      QuickClean technology

      QuickClean technology

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

      Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

      Just pour in water for quick pre-cleaning

      Philips' unique pre-clean function allows you to quickly rinse clean your juicer between different juices or after juicing. By pouring water into the pusher, you can create a water fountain, rinsing away unwanted leftovers.

      Pulp naturally falls into one container

      Pulp naturally falls into one container

      The round shape, without nooks and crannies, means that leftovers are collected in the pulp container.

      Juice up to 2 L in one go

      Juice up to 2 L in one go

      You can make up to 2 L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Powerful 700 W motor

      Strong 700-W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

      XL feeding tube (75 mm)

      XL feeding tube (75 mm)

      The 75-mm extra-large feeding tube allows you to juice even large fruits and vegetables like apples, carrots and beetroots without pre-cutting.

      Easy checking of pulp with see-through pulp container

      Easy checking of pulp with see-through pulp container

      Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full, which means it is time to empty it.

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

      Smooth and easy-to-clean surfaces

      The juicer is designed with round shapes and smooth surfaces to facilitate easy rinsing under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        1
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • QuickClean

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1  m
        Capacity jug
        0.8  l
        Capacity pulp container
        1.2  l

      • Accessories

        Included
        Jug

      • Design

        Colour
        Metallic

      • Finishing

        Material jug
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Aluminium

      • Weight and dimensions

        Feeding tube diameter
        75  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.