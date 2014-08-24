2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2020/70
The perfect fit for any kitchen
This is the world’s most compact full sized blender. The large storage jar slots over the base of the Philips blender, making it half the size of normal blenders. Its performance is equally impressive, with its 5 star blade, 400W motor
400W
1.75 L plastic jar
2 speed and pulse
Easy storage
Takes half the storage space of normal blenders as the jar fits over the base.
Chop, dice and splice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.
Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.
3.2
of 5
13
Reviews
josh
24/08/2014
United Kingdom
reat product, good value
I bought this blender in Nov 2011 and have used it a lot, mainly for milkshakes and soups. The large capacity jug is excellent. One of the key factors in my choice was noise as my previous liquidiser made quite a racket, but this one is much more bearable. Unfortunately after nearly 3 years the jug has developed a hairline crack and slowly drips, but I am delighted to find that I can buy a replacement jug. I would almost certainly have bought the same complete model again otherwise. It is a 400w blender and not a food processor so I would not expect it to handle v hard/frozen items. I bought originally from another 'major' online retailer and never realised that the jug turns over for storage - Doh! I should have come straight to Philips in the first place :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender
Les18
10/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
Bought for making Soups. It does exactly what it is advertised to do. Speedy and reasonably quiet.. Easy to use.Storage with inverted lid ideal for limited space. Nice large jug.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender
CD2001
10/04/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to use
Bought for making Soups. It does exactly what it is advertised to do. Speedy and reasonably quiet.. Easy to use.Storage with inverted lid ideal for limited space. Nice large jug.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2020/50 Blender