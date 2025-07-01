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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2056/01
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All (2)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
My Philips blender will not switch on
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
Contacting Philips
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