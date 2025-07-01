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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection Blender
Discontinued
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HR2161/40
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All (7)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
Are the Philips Blender parts dishwasher safe?
How to store the cord of my Philips blender
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working
Contacting Philips
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