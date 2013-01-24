Home
Viva Collection

SoupMaker

HR2200/81
  Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy
    Viva Collection SoupMaker

    HR2200/81
    Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

    The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programmes for ultimate versatility. It can make smooth soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender. Preparing your favourite homemade recipes has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Viva Collection SoupMaker

    Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

    The Philips SoupMaker has 5 pre-set programmes for ultimate versatility. It can make smooth soup, chunky soup, compote and smoothies. You can also use it as a normal blender. Preparing your favourite homemade recipes has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Your soups, compotes and smoothies made easy

      Healthy. Delicious. Homemade.

      • 1.2 l with 5 programs
      • Stainless single housing
      • 0.8 m cord
      • Booklet with 31 recipes
      Simple user interface with 5 pre-defined settings

      The Philips SoupMaker has a simple user interface which consists of five pre-defined settings.

      Create your favourite soup in 20 minutes or less

      With the Philips SoupMaker, you can create your favourite soup in 20 minutes or less.

      Hot and cold blending for soups, compotes, smoothies and more

      5 pre-defined settings for smooth soups, chunky soups, compotes, smoothies and manual blending.

      Extra manual blending function for perfect results

      Extra manual blending function for perfect results.

      Power 990 W

      Thanks to efficient 990 W heating power, your favourite soups are ready in 20 minutes or less.

      A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

      A recipe book with more than 30 tasty, inspiring recipes and with expert tips is included.

      Easy clean

      Large 1.2-l jar serves four portions

      Keeps warm for 40 minutes

      The Philips SoupMaker will keep your soup warm for 40 minutes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour(s)
        Star white, black and red
        Material jar
        Stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Heating power
        990  W
        Motor power
        180  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50–60  Hz
        Capacity
        1.2  l
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Number of programs
        5

