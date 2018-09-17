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  • Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

    3000 Series Philips 3000 Series Mixer

    HR3705/00

    Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

    Our new 3000 Series mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable.

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    3000 Series Philips 3000 Series Mixer

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    Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

    Lightweight and faster with cone-shaped beaters

    • 300 W
    • 5 speeds + turbo
    • Strip beaters & dough hooks
    • Lightweight
    5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

    5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

    A selection of 5 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.

    Cord clip for tidy storage

    Cord clip for tidy storage

    The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage.

    Large eject button to release beaters with one touch

    Large eject button to release beaters with one touch

    Release the beaters or dough hooks with one touch of the large, clear eject button.

    Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning

    Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning

    Smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories make for fast, easy cleaning.

    Non-slip grip for easy handling

    Non-slip grip for easy handling

    Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster*

    Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.

    Two pairs of strip beaters, plus dough hooks

    Beaters and dough hooks attach easily with a click you can hear so you know you've done it right.

    Lightweight and designed for comfort

    Lightweight, ergonomic design makes mixing comfortable and easy.

    Dishwasher-safe stainless steel accessories

    The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Functions
      Kneading, whisking
      Product Type
      hand mixer
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      speed selection knob
      Cord length
      1.2 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Timer
      No
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Blade Material
      Stainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      1150
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      No
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      No
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 83 dB(A)
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      300
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No
      Energy Efficiency rating
      NA

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Strip beater
      Included Accessories 2
      dough hook
      Related Accessories 1
      User manual
      Related Accessories 2
      Warrantee card

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      8.4
      Product Width
      18.7
      Product Height
      31.6
      Product Weight
      0.927
      Package Length
      10.5
      Package Width
      21
      Package Height
      19.4
      Package Weight
      1.16

    • Durability

      Case
      >75% recycled materials

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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