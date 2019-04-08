Daily Collection Compact Food Processor
Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
If you enjoy healthy homemade meals but have a busy schedule, you’ll love our Philips Daily Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this compact collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly and effortlessly prepare great dishes.
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Daily Collection Compact Food Processor
Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day with essential accessories and space-saving design 700 W 19 functions 2-in-1 disc In-bowl storage Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing
Our powerful motor can easily handle a variety of ingredients from bread dough to hard vegetables, cheese and chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.
Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut
Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.
Quick and easy assembly of all parts
Quick and easy assembly of all parts.
All accessories are dishwasher safe
All accessory parts can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.
Resistant and transparent jar for heavy use
The 1.5L resistant jar has a working capacity of 1L for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.
Convenient all-in-one appliance: knead, whisk, shred, slice
With more than 19 functions, there is no limt to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces and more. Use the high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients with the S-blade, or slice and shred with the 2-in-1 disc. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whip, whisk, knead and more.
Color-coded speed and accessories guide for easy matching
For perfect results every time, just match the accessory color to the same speed color. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs, make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.
Smaller footprint and in bowl storage for all accessories
The compact Daily Food Processor takes up less countertop space, yet is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store inside of the bowl.
2 –in-1 double-sided stainless steel discs: shred & slice
Ergonomic, double-sided disc makes it easy to slice with one side and shred with the other side!
Make up to 5 portions at same time with 1.5L bowl capacity
The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) lets you blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
Plastic Secondary Material
Metal Pre-programmed settings
No Functions
Blending, chopping, Slicing/Shredding,Kneading,Emulsifying Product Type
Food processor Number of servings
6 Non-slip feet
Yes Interface
Rotary knob Cord length
1 m Cord storage
Yes Technology
NA Integrated on /off switch
Yes Power light
NA Dishwasher safe parts
Yes Capacity level indicator
Yes Jar material
SAN Blade Material
stainless steel Rotations per minute (RPM)
17000 BPA free
Yes Pulse function
Yes Blades detachable
Yes Ability to crush ice
Yes Ability to blend hot ingredients
No Recipe book
No Noise level (standard)
Lc = 87 dB(A) Warranty
2 years
Technical Specifications
Power
700 Voltage
230 Frequency
50 Number in pack
1 Battery Product
No
Compatibility
Included Accessories 1
Double side disc,Emulsifying tool, Jar Included Accessories 2
Blade unit S-blade,Kneading tool Related Accessories 1
User manual Related Accessories 2
Warranty card Related Accessories 3
leaflet
Safety feature
Safety certification
Yes Automatic shut-off
No Temperature indicator
No Automatic blade stop
Yes Child lock
No
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
21.4 Product Width
20.9 Product Height
39.6 Product Weight
2.12 Package Length
41.6 Package Width
25.4 Package Height
30.7 Package Weight
3.57
Durability
Case
>75% recycled content
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
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