Search terms

  • The versatile space saver The versatile space saver The versatile space saver

    Food processor

    HR7605/10

    The versatile space saver

    This Philips Food Processor is a space-saving, time-saving multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. With this one appliance you can handle over 15 different jobs in a fraction of the time it would normally take.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Food processor

    Similar products

    See all Food Processor
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    The versatile space saver

    Easily stored food processor

    • 350 W
    • 2.1 L bowl
    All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

    All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

    Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

    Easily peforms 15+ functions

    Easily peforms 15+ functions

    The Food Processor comes with 5 different accessories that enable it to perform 15+ different functions. The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for rmixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Metal disk inserts to handle medium shredding, medium slicing and granulating. And an emulsifying disk to prepare food like whipped cream and mayonnaise.

    Small enough to fit easily in any cupboard

    Small enough to fit easily in any cupboard

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Housing
      PP
      Bowl, cover, pusher
      SAN
      Emulsifying disc
      ABS
      Metal knife and inserts
      stainless steel & ABS
      Switch and toolholder
      POM

    • Country of origin

      Hungary
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Granulating insert medium
      For granulating of potatoes, cheese
      Stainless steel chopping knife
      • chopping
      • blending
      • kneading
      • pureeing
      • mixing
      Shredding insert medium
      For medium shredding of vegetables and fruit
      Slicing insert medium
      For medium slicing of vegetables and fruits
      Number of inserts/discs
      3
      Emulsifying disc.
      • Whipping
      • Whisking
      • Emulsifying application

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      350  W
      Color(s)
      White with mineral green accents
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      75  cm
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Motor
      Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed
      Speeds
      1+ pulse
      Safety
      Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
      Bowl content
      2.1  l
      Cake batter capacity
      250  g

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.