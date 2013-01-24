Home
Food processor

HR7755
    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system, which automatically selects the best settings for each application.

    This state-of-the-art food processor has some of the most advanced technology. Its versatility is ensured by the unique SmartControl system, which automatically selects the best settings for each application.

      Versatile power

      Powerful motor and extended accessory range

      Powerful 800 Watt motor

      Powerful 800 Watt motor to easily process large batches.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Motor
        Universal, radio/TV interference suppressed
        Power
        800  W
        Cake batter capacity
        700  g
        Bowl content
        2.5  l
        Speeds
        • 2+ pulse
        • smart control
        Voltage
        230  V
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Cord length
        100, double insulated with moulded-on plug  m
        Safety
        Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor
        Colour(s)
        White with vapour dusk yellow
        Cleaning
        All accessories dishwasher safe

      • Design specifications

        Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
        PP
        Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
        PP
        Juice extractor
        PP
        Bowl, lids, blender jar, blender cup
        SAN
        Insert holder, feeding tray, sausage horns
        ABS
        Metal knife and inserts
        stainless steel and ABS
        Balloon beater
        Metal balloon, pom housing
        Tool holder bowl, sausage separator
        POM
        Foil on panel button
        silicone rubber
        Screw cap and panel
        stainless steel and ABS
        Meat mincer processing tube and worm shaft
        alu - alloy
        Fruit filter
        PP, stainless steel
        Adjustable slicing disc
        POM, ABS, stainless steel

      • Accessories

        Stainless steel blade
        For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing
        Blender beaker (1.5 l)
        For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits
        Kneading tool
        For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough
        Stainless steel chopping knife
        For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Shredding insert medium
        For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit
        Granulating insert medium
        For granulating potatoes
        Shredding insert fine
        For fine shredding of fruit and vegetables
        Adjustable slicing disc
        For slicing of vegetables and fruit
        Balloon beater
        For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application

