2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR7775/00
Discontinued
Can I detach the balloon beater of my Philips food processor?
Does the slicing disc of my Philips food processor indicate size?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
What is the plastic knife of my Philips food processor for?
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
Which Philips food processor accessory should I use?
How to assemble my Philips food processor's juicer?
How to adjust the slicing disk of my Philips food processor
How to store the cord of my Philips food processor
How to maximize the juice output of my Philips food processor?
How to detach the slicing disc of my Philips food processor
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Vegetables in my Philips food processor end up mashed
Chopping bowl tools of my Philips food processor do not work
The motor of my Philips food processor will not run steadily
My Philips food processor will not switch on
My Philips blender splashes water with quick clean/pulse
Kneading accessory/blade of my Philips food processor fails to turn
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips Food processor has suddenly stopped working