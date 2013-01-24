Citrus press and 6 glass centrifugal juicer with metal mesh

This food processor includes a professional juicing accessory. Thanks to its extra-large feeding tube and patented large metal mesh filter, it can juice up to 200% faster compared with other food processor juicers. The patented micromesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes out every drop to give you more juice. And thanks to its ergonomic design, it is quicker to clean and store.