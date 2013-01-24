Densely-packed, high-quality bristles are clinically proven to remove more plaque than a manual toothbrush
This Philips Sonicare sensitive brush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. And the contoured bristles fit the shape of your teeth, for an ultra-sensitive brushing experience. Also available in a smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.
Your Sensitive brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.
Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but we'll remind you before this happens. Just monitor your blue replacement bristles and when they turn white, you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
