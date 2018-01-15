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  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6877/23

    Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

    Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.

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    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6100 Sonic electric toothbrush

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    Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

    Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

    • Built-in pressure sensor
    • 3 modes, 3 intensities
    • 2 x BrushSync features
    • Travel case
    Whitens teeth in just one week

    Whitens teeth in just one week

    Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stainremoval bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

    Three modes, three intensity settings

    Three modes, three intensity settings

    This toothbrush allows you to customize your brushing with a choice of three modes and three intensities. Clean mode is standard for superior cleaning. White is the ideal mode for removing surface stains. And Gum Care mode adds an extra minute of reduced-power brushing, so you can gently massage your gums. Three intensities allow you to switch the order of 'higher' and 'lower' to align with the intensities from left to right.

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

    Lets you know if you’re pressing too hard

    Brushing too hard can damage your teeth and gums. To prevent this, your Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean emits a gentle pulsing sound to remind you to ease off on the pressure.

    Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

    Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

    A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart mode pairing and Smart replacement reminders.

    Brush heads select the optimal mode and intensity

    Brush heads select the optimal mode and intensity

    Wondering which mode and intensity you should use? Wonder no longer. BrushSync mode pairing tells your smart handle which smart brush head you're using. So, if you click on a gum care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

    Encouragement to brush thoroughly

    Encouragement to brush thoroughly

    Need an electric toothbrush with a timer? Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

    Makes traveling easier for you

    Makes traveling easier for you

    Our premium travel case lets you store your toothbrush hygienically, while our compact charging base keeps you topped up when you’re on the go. You do get two weeks of regular use from a single full charge, but the charger's just the ticket for longer trips.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White Silver

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 ProtectiveClean
      Brush heads
      2 W2 Optimal White standard
      Travel case
      1
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      • Improves gum health in only two weeks
      • Helps reduce cavities
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      3 intensities
      • Low
      • Medium
      • High
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums

    • BrushSync Mode Pairing

      C2 Optimal Plaque Control
      Pairs with Clean mode
      G2 Optimal Gum Care
      Pairs with Gum Care mode
      W2 Optimal White
      Pairs with White mode

    • Smart sensor technology

      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads
      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      BrushSync Technology
      • Connects smart handle and
      • smart brush head

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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