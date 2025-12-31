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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        PhotoFrame PC software

        PCSW200/00

        PC software for your PhotoFrame

        PhotoFrame PC software, for free update automatically or through www.philips.com/support

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        PC software for your PhotoFrame

        View and manage your photos/albums both on PC and PhotoFrame

        PhotoManager is photo management software for your PC that automatically launches when your PhotoFrame is connected via USB2 to PC. It allows you to view and manage your albums and photos, side-by-side, on either PC or PhotoFrame. PhotoManager runs on Windows 2000, XP and Windows Vista. The software will be compatible with iPhoto and available for Mac OS by September 2007.

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