      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      Designed to cut hair, not skin

      • Trim, edge, shave
      • 2 replaceable blades
      • Fits on all OneBlade handles
      • Each lasts up to 4 months*
      Unique OneBlade technology

      Unique OneBlade technology

      The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200 x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

      Durable OneBlade

      Durable OneBlade

      The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

      Technical Specifications

      • Trimming and shaving performance

        Shaving system
        • Contour-following technology
        • Dual protection system
        Trimming system
        Contour-following technology

      • OneBlade replacement blade

        Replacement blades per package
        2
        Fits product type
        • OneBlade (QP25xx)
        • OneBlade (QP26xx)
        • OneBlade Pro (QP65xx)
        • OneBlade Pro (QP66xx)

          • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

